Post-Prod. funds for film-Wasn’t Always Like This

🎬 WE MADE THE FILM! NOW HELP US FINISH IT!

"Wasn’t Always LikeThis" is more than just a movie, it’s a story about changing the way we see people with Down syndrome and challenging the assumptions that can shape a life before it even begins. We’ve worked hard to get this story from the page to the screen. Now we’re entering the final stage: POST-PRODUCTION. That means editing, sound, music, color, finishing, and everything else needed to turn the footage we captured into the finished film we know it can be.

AND..

Putting together a book by the same name,

"Wasn't Always Like This"!

A book that is full of real life stories from families touched by

Down syndrome.

But we need your help to get there!





🎥 Your donation can help us finish the movie "Wasn’t Always Like This".

Whether you can give $25, $50, $100 or more.

Or simply share this fundraiser with someone who believes stories can change hearts.

Every contribution brings us one step closer to the finished film.

This story deserves to be finished. This message needs to be heard.

And together, we can bring it across the finish line.

❤️ Will you help us finish what we started?

🎬 "Wasn’t Always Like This" is about a doctor who has a change of heart towards the disability community.

The Story..

Dr. Susan Crenshaw has built a successful life with a loving husband, but her dream of becoming a mother remains out of reach. But then her sister Sharrine faces an unplanned pregnancy, forcing Susan to confront her beliefs—and setting in motion events that will change everything.





Read on to Learn More!

How You Can Help

Above all, please pray for this production Donate-there is no amount too small PLEASE Share this campaign! Or make a post of your own, it goes along way!





⭐️Check out these NEW PERKS for your generous donation for the Post-production funds of "Wasn't Always Like This"🎥





$1-$50 -A "Thank You" Shout out on J Peterson Productions social media! $51-$100 -Your own digital copy of the film and a shout out on J Peterson Productions social media $101-$499-Get your name in the credits PLUS everything above! $500-900-Associate Producer credit-Plus everything above!

⭐️$1000 and up -Executive Producer credit PLUS everything above!









Ways to Donate:

Through this platform: GiveSendGo

Thank you for coming along on this journey with me! With your help, we can truly make a difference!

Jeremiah 1:5

"Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you;"





A film by J Peterson Productions

https://morethanafilm.com/

Donate. Share. Help us finish this film.



