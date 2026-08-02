Partner with Nicholas Grace in his SBS Journey!

God introduced me to a deep love for YWAM throughout my Discipleship Training School. Whether it was the people, classes, or outreach, every part had the Lord's hand on it. I saw freedom from sin cycles and growth in my ability to partner with the Lord.





My original plan was to come immediately home after DTS. I did not want to stay longer in Paris than I had to, God said he had different plans. About a month into my DTS I started praying about secondary schools, I originally thought about doing a School of Worship down in Mazatlan, Mexico. Meanwhile, one of my friends told me to pray about the School of Biblical Studies. About a week of going back and forth with the Lord, I knew it was confirmed when I heard angels in heaven chanting "S B S! S B S!" to me. After more prayer I decided to apply for the SBS at the Paris base I'd grown so fond of.





As DTS has continued on, I've become so much more excited for SBS every single day. In SBS I'll be committing nine months to reading the Bible five times and studying each book in its historical context.





I believe this calling and opportunity is exactly what I've been craving, to understand God's Word well, and be able to articulate it to those around me. I believe this school will set me up for success in whatever God calls me to in the future. I feel called towards music, and whether it's as a worship leader or musician, I know this biblical foundation will be integral to whatever the lord helps me build. Alongside that, my evangelical skills and ability to explain the full Gospel to people will grow tremendously. I'm excited to learn about God and deepen my love for His nature and character.





Please pray about if you feel called to partner with me financially. I know God has called me to this school so I trust that He will provide for me. I appreciate any partnership, financial or spiritual. Thank you for atleast taking the time to read this, I pray blessing and provision over each and every one of you.





With love,

Nicholas Grace