My German Shepherd has to have surgery.

I got Baxter (my German Shepherd) as a rescue dog. He is so sweet and loving. He was extremely abused he has long term health issues from that abuse however this a completely separate issue. We took him to the vet yesterday 08-19-26. He has two places on his paws. They are gonna have to do surgery and send them off for testing. They think it maybe cancer. The surgery is going to be $1349.34. Baxter is a huge part of our family. I am asking if you can help plz help anything will be greatly appreciated. I also ask for prayers. I believe God created animals for us to love and be our best friends. Plz share and again anything will help and be extremely appreciated. Even if you can’t donate then plz share and pray. Baxter is a very mild mannered dog. Since he was a rescue dog we’re not sure his exact age but the vet thinks he’s between 4-5 yrs and I pray he has many many more years to love and be loved. Thank you in advance. Karen Toles