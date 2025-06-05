Campaign Image

Live By Faith Ministries

Campaign created by Alina de la Madrid

Campaign funds will be received by Kelsie De-La-Madrid

Live By Faith Ministries

Thank you for desiring to donate to our ministry! With all the time and energy invested in research, studying, making videos, and our other outputs of ministry, it means a lot to have your financial support! Our ultimate goal is to both be in this full-time.

May God bless and bring it back to you multiplied!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
22 hours ago

David Rogosky
$ 30.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Love you guys

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
7 days ago

Thank you for your ministry!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
8 days ago

Tract payment
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Irene Castilleja
$ 40.00 USD
10 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo