Live Long Gaza Water Well – by Naseem Al‑Louh

Sadaqah Jariyah Water Well in Gaza giving hundreds clean water — and you ongoing reward even after you’re gone.





🌿 Sadaqah Jariyah: Water Well for North Gaza





Organised by: Ayse (UK)

The 100% of the raised fund will be sent to Mr. Naseem Fathi Ahmed Al‑Louh (Gazza)





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🌟 A Lifeline of Water for a Community in Need





Families in Gaza are struggling every single day to access clean, safe water. I am raising funds to build a permanent water well that will serve an entire neighbourhood — a source of stability, dignity, and survival.





This project is a form of Sadaqah Jariyah, a charity that continues giving benefit long after we are gone. Every drop of water someone drinks becomes an ongoing reward.





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💧 Why We Are Building This Well





(Before the war, building a water well in Gaza cost $3,000–$4,000.

Today, due to destruction, shortages, and extreme conditions, the cost has risen to $15,000 USD.)





This well will:





Provide clean drinking water

Support families who have lost everything

Reduce reliance on expensive water tanks

Serve the community for years

Become a source of ongoing reward (Sadaqah Jariyah)

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👤 Who Will Build and Manage the Well?





The project will be organised and managed by Mr. Naseem Fathi Ahmed Al‑Louh, a trusted father from North Gaza.





Verified personal details.





Age: 52

Family: Father of 4 sons and 4 daughters

Tragedy: Two sons — Abdul Rahman and Sae'eeb — were martyred in the war. Due to the conditions in Gaza, he had to bury them twice, an unimaginable pain no parent should endure.

Home: His 400 m² house was completely destroyed, you can find a video showing this in his youtube channel and this is the link

https://youtu.be/uliC8hdemQQ?is=ua0t4mCbucEHTHOw

Current situation: Displaced, on income, severe hardship

Character: Honest, humble, and committed to helping others despite his own suffering

When I previously sent him money for drinking water, he:





Spent every penny exactly as promised

Sent videos and photos as proof

Wrote donor names on water tanks

Showed complete honesty and transparency you can also, find the videos on his youtube channel.

Here are some of the videos he sent:

https://youtube.com/shorts/9G2uCwDC5P4?is=xNi50zHu0ahzlkdE

https://youtube.com/shorts/KMWeIWExh-U?is=PnRglxwPD7EGlN9X





And this is his personal YouTube channel, where he shares updates and videos from North Gaza:





https://youtube.com/@mk76kf?si=OBWKj534QhW9jBh





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🕌 The Prophet ﷺ said:

“The best charity is giving water.”





A water well is one of the greatest forms of Sadaqah Jariyah — a charity that continues giving reward even after we leave this world.





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🔒 Transparency & Honesty





The primary purpose of this fundraiser is to build a water well in Gaza.





However, due to the severe humanitarian crisis, Mr. Naseem has honestly said:





“If I need, I will buy food for my family from this fund. If you are not happy with that, please do not donate.”





I respect his honesty.





Therefore, donors should be fully aware:





✔️ He may use a small portion of the donations for essential food or drinking water for his family.





✔️ If you are not comfortable with this, please do not donate.





✔️ 100% of the funds will go directly to Gaza.





✔️ Platform fees (Stripe card processing) are outside our control.









💠 Plan B – If We Cannot Reach the Full Amount





If the full amount cannot be raised, the funds will still be used to help families access clean water through:





Water tanks as you can see on the youtube links as well as the shorts on his channel. Water deliveries Emergency drinking water Nothing will be wasted. Every donation will still bring relief, dignity, and hope.





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⏳ We Need to Raise This Amount ASAP





The sooner we reach the target, the sooner the well can be built.

Every pound, every dollar, every penny helps.





Even £1 is valuable.





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🤲 Be Part of a Lifelong Charity





A water well is one of the greatest forms of ongoing charity.

Even after you leave this world, the well will continue giving water — and Allah swt will continue giving you reward.





If you cannot donate, please share the fundraiser.





🌿 Thank you for reading and caring.

Your kindness — whether through donating or sharing — brings hope to families who are struggling to survive..