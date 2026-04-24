Legal Defense Fund for Karmelo Anthony

This is more than one person. Its about justice, due process, racial equity, and confronting systemic racism and oppression wherever they exist.

Karmelo Anthony deserves the same fundamental right that every defendant deserves: a fair trial, competent representation, and the opportunity to have his case heard fully and impartially.

Too often, marginalized communities are forced to confront systems that feel stacked against them. We cannot talk seriously about racial justice and equality while ignoring the enormous financial and institutional barriers that can stand between an accused person and a meaningful defense.

The fundraiser is about supporting due process, equal justice, accountability, and the principle that every person deserves their day in court.

If you believe in criminal justice reform, racial justice, equity and standing against systemic oppression, please consider contributing..

Please,

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