KVs Home Run - Help Me Chase My Baseball Dreams

Hi, my name is KV, I’m 13 years old, and baseball is something I’m extremely passionate about. I’m a natural shortstop with the ability to move around the infield and outfield to help my team get the job done! I’ve been working hard over the past few seasons to improve my skills, become a better teammate, and compete at a higher level.

I’ve been offered an awesome opportunity to play with a top program in the state of Washington. A program that will challenge me to grow as a player and compete against some of the best competition around. I’m proud to have this opportunity, and I want to do everything I can to make the most of it.

The cost of playing at this level can be a challenge. Donations will help with team fees, tournament expenses, travel, equipment, training, and other baseball-related costs.

I’m asking for your support because I truly want to see how far I can travel this road. I know I’m young, but I’m willing to work harder, listen to my coaches, learn from my teammates, and keep pushing myself every day.

Every donation helps, no matter how big or small. If you’re not able to donate, sharing this fundraiser with family and friends would mean a lot to me too.

Thank you to everyone who supports me, believes in me, and helps me continue doing what I love.





**if the goal is reached by December 25th, KV will participate in the Polar Plunge!





As a way to give back, please contact aubre.dmitchell@gmail.com for information on how to donate gently used baseball gear for players in need!