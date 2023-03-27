Jaylene’s Study Abroad Funds

I am raising money to help make my dream of studying abroad in South Korea possible. As a Business Management student, I want to take the opportunity to experience Korea academically, professionally, and culturally while gaining a better understanding of what it would be like to live independently in another country.

Studying abroad would give me the chance to experience everyday life in South Korea firsthand, explore its culture and communities, build international connections, and gain experiences that can help shape my education and future career. It would also give me the opportunity to determine whether South Korea is somewhere I could genuinely see myself living in the future, rather than simply imagining what life there might be like.

The cost of spending several months abroad can be overwhelming. Housing, airfare, tuition and program expenses, transportation, food, and other necessities all add up quickly. I am doing what I can to contribute toward these expenses myself, but I am asking for support to help make this opportunity financially possible.

Any contribution, no matter how small, would bring me closer to this experience and help me take an important step toward my future. Even sharing my fundraiser with others would mean a lot to me. I know it’s very sudden but I’m trying to raise as much as I can by the end of the month since I’d be leaving by October.

Thank you to everyone who is willing to support me, believe in me, and help me make this opportunity possible.



