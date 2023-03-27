Hygiene Kits and Support for Youth in Foster Care

I’m raising monthly funds to support foster youth, biological families, and families facing hardship throughout the Denver Metro area by meeting practical needs and building meaningful relationships.





One way we do this is through monthly hygiene kits for youth in foster care.





Many young people in the foster care system don’t have consistent access to basic personal care items. These kits provide essential items while reminding them that they are seen, valued, and cared for.





We also use funds to respond to practical needs among families facing difficult circumstances. While we may not be able to change every situation, we can choose to show up.





Our desire is to be the hands and feet of Jesus- meeting tangible needs, offering encouragement, building relationships, and sharing the love of Christ with people during some of the hardest seasons of their lives.





Every donation helps us say, in a practical way: “You are seen. You are valued. You are not alone.”





Thank you for partnering with us to serve vulnerable youth and families in our community.





-Rebekah