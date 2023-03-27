Help Promising Student with College Transition

Venmo: Penelopelikestea





Cashapp: $Penelopelikestea





Despite the fact that she has been dealing with health problems and other challenges over the past several months, as a first-generation college student, Penelope has managed to meet her tuition requirements on her own.

However; because college is expensive, despite her efforts, Penelope still needs help.





Penelope is now just one week away from starting college, and still $2,500 short of securing housing, covering move-in costs, and purchasing the essentials she needs begin her freshman year. Without immediate financial help, there is a real possibility that she may not be able to move in and start college alongside her peers.





For those of you who may not know Penelope that well, here is a little more about her:





Penelope is a determined, talented, and compassionate young woman who has worked incredibly hard throughout high school. She graduated with honors, dedicating herself selflessly to her education, her community, and her creative work.

Penelope is a born game changer for the future, and she has the talent to become a strong leader and change maker.





Penelope has earned this opportunity, and it is heartbreaking to think that after everything she has worked for, a financial barrier could prevent her from taking the first step toward her future.





She has already utilized scholarships, grants, earnings, and loans available to her, yet has not been able to close this final financial gap.





Penelope needs your help to fund these expenses as soon as possible.





If you are able to contribute, share, or simply help spread the word, it would mean more to her than words can ever express.





Every contribution, no matter the amount, brings Penelope one step closer to being able to move in and begin her freshman year.





Thank you for supporting Penelope. Please consider every donation an investment into her future.





The Brunious Family



















