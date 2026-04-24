Helping neighbor in need. ❤️

Good Evening,

Last night I witnessed our neighbors vehicle being repossessed. Watching him chase after that truck looking so defeated absolutely broke me inside. It was so heartbreaking to watch. I am wanting to get as much help for this gentleman as I can. We spoke with him today & he has been struggling for a while. He does such great work with kids & absolutely makes a difference in young kids lives throughout multiple counties. He also has a 7 year old daughter himself. We are just wanting to get enough money to help him get his vehicle back & also fill his house with groceries & a few things for his daughter. Any help is greatly appreciated. Bless all of y’all!! 💕❤️