Help young tennis players pursue the pro-pathway

We are Hard Knox Tennis: “Making tennis dreams a reality”





OUR STRUCTURE

Hard Knox Tennis is a non-profit organization based in Research Triangle, North Carolina, serving the tennis community throughout the United States of America. Comprised of full and part time organizers, coaches, and volunteers, Hard Knox Tennis is harvesting relationships with many private clubs and municipal tennis facilities to keep all our expenditures focused on the athletes whom we strive to serve.

OUR MISSION

We are dedicated to breaking down the financial barriers that exist in tennis by providing talented and determined young players – regardless of economic background – with the resources, training, coaching and competitive opportunities needed to pursue and succeed on the professional pathway. We create an inclusive, merit-based environment where talent and work ethic, NOT wealth and proximity, determine who rises to the highest levels of the sport.

OUR VISION

We see a tennis landscape transformed: one in which no gifted, hardworking player is priced out of the professional pathway, ensuring that the sport’s future champions emerge from every corner of society, and based solely on their talent and dedication.

WHERE DO YOU FIT IN?

Hard Knox Tennis is seeking tennis-loving donors to partner with us in making tennis dreams a reality for our athletes. Our initial drive has a primary goal of raising $250,000, with the intention of supporting our “founding” athletes – a group of 50 juniors and 24 players (18+) who are at the ITF pro tour level but lack the funds to continue with their pursuits. Your donations will be tax deductible, and you will receive an IRS-compliant tax receipt at the end of each fiscal year.



