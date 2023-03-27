Help Us with Boone's Emergency Dental Surgery

Boone is a 14-year-old Puggle and a beloved member of our family. Recently, he developed an abscess due to bad teeth and gum disease, and he needed emergency veterinary services right away.





After blood work and dental X-rays, our vet determined that Boone needed surgical removal of a bunch of teeth, including his upper canines. There was no choice but to move forward with the surgery, he's very much loved, and we wanted to give him the care he needed.





Boone is doing much better now, and we're so grateful for that. We're reaching out for help paying down the vet bills from his emergency care and surgery. Your support would mean so much to our family and to Boone.