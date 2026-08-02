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Help Shakira Begin Her Year at Ravencrest

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byShakira Abawi

Help Shakira Begin Her Year at Ravencrest

Hello, my name is Shakira, and I would like to share a little of my story and invite you to partner with me on the journey God has placed before me.

I grew up Muslim, and I also grew up with divorced parents. For a long time, I was searching for something that would give my life purpose. Eventually, I stopped seeking Islam altogether and, honestly, gave up on religion as a whole. I no longer knew what I believed.

One day, a friend invited me to Faith and Victory Church in Auburn. During a Wednesday night youth service, I encountered Jesus in a way I never had before. That night changed my life. Since then, I have fallen deeply in love with Him and have desired to serve Him with my life.

I believe God is calling me to continue growing in my relationship with Him and to pursue a life of ministry and service. This is why I have chosen to attend Ravencrest, a discipleship and Bible school in Colorado. I will spend an entire year growing deeper in God’s Word, learning how to serve others and preparing for wherever God leads me after graduation.

The total cost for my year at Ravencrest is approximately $14,000. I have worked hard and raised $3,000 by doing jobs and serving others. I have also been incredibly blessed with another $4,000 toward my schooling. This leaves me with $7,000 still to raise before I leave for Colorado on September 7.

I am trusting God to provide the remaining amount. If you feel led to support me financially, I would be incredibly grateful. More than anything, I ask that you pray for me—that God will continue guiding me, providing for me and preparing me for what He has called me to do.

Please pray about how you might partner with me, whether through prayer, encouragement, sharing my story or giving financially. Every act of support means more to me than I can express.

Thank you for believing in me and for being part of this journey.

https://www.ravencrest.org/#home_learnmore

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