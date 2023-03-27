Help Save Eli who's only 1year old.

My granddaughter Alexa's 1-year-old cat has bladder stones and will likely need surgery. Right now Eli's on a special urinary diet that's expensive, and he needs regular X-rays to monitor his condition. These vet visits are expensive but neccessary. Without help covering these costs and the SURGERY, we may not be able to save him.





Alexa loves cats more than anything, and this cat means the world to her. Her and her boyfriend Lukas do not have the funds that are required and their families don't either. We're raising money to help cover his veterinary care, the X-rays, the special diet, and the surgery if it becomes necessary. The vet is leaning towards the fact that he will need the surgery.





Poor Eli is in a lot of discomfort and they are doing their best to keep him comfortable. Anything you can share or donate to help Eli recover would mean a lot.





Thank you for standing with us. Alexa and Lukas