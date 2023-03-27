Help Pay for Port Orchard Mayor Emails

I am a local journalist in Port Orchard. I filed a public records request for emails from Mayor Rob Putaansuu’s city account from September 1, 2024 to the present.

The City assigned the request number 26-504. It searched messages to, from, or copied to rputaansuu@portorchardwa.gov on or after September 1, 2024. The City says that search returned 48,218 emails.

The City estimates $602.73 to upload those files electronically. Inspection of the records is free under Washington law. Copies are not. I asked to view the records in person first and to start with the newest emails. I still need funds if I request electronic copies of the full set, or of the batches I select after I review them.

This campaign is to pay the City’s copying fee so those records can be obtained and used in reporting. I cannot promise what the emails will show. I can promise the fee gets paid and the records get reviewed.

How the funds will be used

• $602.73 to the City of Port Orchard for electronic copies under request 26-504

• The rest for payment-processing fees and any extra copy charges if later installments cost more

• If money is left over, it will go to other Port Orchard public-records copy fees on the same beat

• If the request is closed or the copies are not needed, unused gifts will be refunded or the goal will be updated on this page

This money will not be used for personal expenses.

What givers should know

Gifts to a personal GiveSendGo are generally not tax-deductible. I will disclose this fundraising in any reporting that uses these records.

If you can give, thank you. If you can share the page with neighbors in Port Orchard and South Kitsap, that helps just as much.

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Public Records Request 26-504

City of Port Orchard

Mayor’s emails: Sept. 2024–present

City copy estimate: $602.73



