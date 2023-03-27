Help Our Family Make the Journey to Idaho

Sometimes getting to a better place takes more than simply deciding to go. It takes faith, family, and a little help along the way.

Our family of four—my husband, our two young children, and me—is hoping to make the journey from Arkansas back to Idaho, where my family lives.

We have been trying to find a way forward for our family, and after everything we've experienced over the past few years, we've reached a point where moving back to Idaho feels like the opportunity we've been praying and hoping for.

The biggest obstacle right now is simply getting there.

We have very limited financial resources, and neither of us currently has the ability to comfortably cover the cost of a cross-country move on our own. Our vehicle also cannot safely tow a trailer, so we're trying to find an affordable way to transport the belongings we have left.

My parents have offered to help us with some of the costs of the actual journey, including gas and hotels We are incredibly grateful for that help. ❤️

We're asking for help with the remaining costs of making this move possible—primarily transporting our belongings, travel expenses that aren't covered, ensuring our vehicle is safe to carry our family cross-country, and having a small cushion for unexpected expenses along the way.

We've already gone through our belongings and are trying to take only what truly matters. We're selling and giving away what we can, and we're looking for the least expensive way to get the rest of our things to Idaho. We've received moving quotes that are far beyond what we can afford, so even a small amount of help could make a tremendous difference.

If you're able to donate, please know that we are deeply grateful. Whether it's $5, $20, $50, or simply sharing our fundraiser with someone who might be able to help, every bit brings us one step closer to getting our family home.

Most of all, we'd appreciate your prayers as we navigate this transition. We're praying that this move will be the beginning of a new chapter for our family— give our children what they deserve, begin rebuilding our lives together, and finding another church for our family!

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for caring about our family, and for helping us get one step closer to home. ❤️

From our family to yours, thank you.



