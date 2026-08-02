🇭🇳 Help Me Bring Hope to Families in Honduras





My name is Rubén Torres and over the last 14 years I have had the distinct honor to work with families from Honduras 🇭🇳 in assisting them with their children from getting sold and trafficked.





An opportunity has become available to be on a team to go to Honduras 🇭🇳 and help rebuild.





Thank you and God bless you.





My goal is to raise $2,600 so I can travel to Honduras and serve families in need.





For the past few years, I’ve had the privilege of working with families from Honduras. Through those experiences, I’ve come to appreciate their strength, kindness, resilience, and the importance of community. Helping these families has become something I genuinely enjoy and care deeply about.





Now, I have the opportunity to take that passion a step further.





I will be traveling to Honduras with a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families living in poverty. During this mission trip, I will have the opportunity to minister to families, serve their communities, and work alongside others to help build homes for families in need.





🏠 Why This Mission Matters





Having a safe place to call home is something many of us may take for granted. For families living in poverty, a secure home can provide safety, stability, dignity, and hope.





I want to use my time, energy, and abilities to help make that possible.





This mission is not simply about building a house. It’s about building hope.





It’s about showing families that they are seen, valued, and cared for. It’s about serving others, sharing God’s love, and making a tangible difference in the lives of people who are facing challenges that many of us cannot imagine.





❤️ How Your Donation Will Help





My fundraising goal is $2,600, which will help cover the expenses associated with participating in this mission trip.





Every contribution—large or small—will help me get closer to Honduras and allow me to participate in this important work.





$10, $25, $50, $100, or whatever you feel led to give can make a difference.





And if you’re unable to donate financially, there are still two incredibly valuable ways you can help:





🙏 Pray for the families we will serve, the mission team, and the work we will be doing.





📲 Share this fundraiser with your friends, family, church community, and social media networks.





🇭🇳 My Goal





I’m not expecting one person to reach this goal. I’m asking my community to come together and help me make this mission possible.





I’ve already experienced how meaningful it can be to work with families from Honduras. Now I want to personally travel there, serve alongside others, and give back to communities that have already touched my life.





$2,600 is the goal. But the real goal is much bigger: to bring hope, serve with love, and make a difference—one family at a time.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your prayers, for sharing my fundraiser, and for any financial support you are able to provide.





Thank you for helping me get to Honduras. 🇭🇳❤️





With gratitude,





Rubén Torres



