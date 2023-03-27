Help Get Katie to the Conference

Hello, Empowered Voices Family!





I am currently raising funds to attend the Spellers Connect Conference in San Diego - a unique professional development opportunity for spelling practitioners.





This conference will feature lectures by highly respected and knowledgeable professionals including speech pathologist Dr. Barry Prizant, developmental optometrist Dr. Susan Daniel, educational advocate Elizabeth Zilenski, among others.





These lectures will broaden my knowledge of prudent topics like complex communication disorders, identifying visual deficits impairing spelling, strategies for advocacy in educational settings, and SO much more!





The $1,200 will cover my round-trip flight from Philadelphia to San Diego, as well as two nights of hotel accommodations. Attending this conference will allow me to bring back new insights and approaches to share with the Empowered Voices team and client community.





I am so incredibly eager to learn from this conference and return with fresh strategies and knowledge. Thank you for supporting this incredible opportunity to strengthen communication and advocacy for this incredible and deserving community.





Any and contributions are deeply appreciated!





Warmly,

Katie