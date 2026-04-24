Goose's Vet Bills

Hello, my name is Katie and I am Goose's momma :) Goose and I have been each others only family and best friend for a short number of years but they have been amazing years. He is my whole world just as I'm sure your fur friends make up part of or all of your whole world. His actual name is Zeus but he can be silly so thus the name Goose was born and stuck. We only just moved to Pennsylvania about 5months ago all the way from Washington state. A big move and a move we made all alone. We moved here for my schooling and I would be lying if I said I didn't regret moving or that I miss back home but at the end of the day I have my baby and he is all the home I can ask for. Goose started growing a mass on the side of his jaw not long ago and he really needs to go to the vet. I work full time and am about to be getting a part time job to try to make ends meet as well as just started school last week as a full time student. I have always found a way to make things work no matter how hard or how much I had to work to get through it. I don't like to ask for help especially when it comes to money, that's just how we were raised, but time is just not on my side for this I fear. When I adopted him, the lady at the shelter just gave him to me because he had already been returned twice by families and the shelter thought he was much older then I suspect he actually is so during the conversation she gave me very strong impressions that they were planning on putting him down. I was his last chance, they wanted him gone. I was having a hard time in my life, I had another cat I had adopted a year earlier that was clearly very lonely but I wasn't sure if would get alone with another cat. This seemed like a sign. Another member of the family and we could all find a way to help each other. He had already had all his teeth removed when I met him and when I brought him home he screamed when he ate because of untreated sores in his mouth. It was a scary thing to hear and I did the best I could to help him, got him medicine, and he got better within a couple months and we all lived as a happy family. About 2 years after I adopted him my other cat Hades(buba), who was my first ever cat of my very own got sick VERY quickly. I was a little better off financially back then, enough that I was able to take him the the vet as soon as I could thinking he would just need some medicine maybe but not enough I could come close to affording what would happen next. They sent him the veterinary emergency room immediately saying they thought he might have a blockage near his liver and would have to do an exploratory surgery that would be about 7grand. My options were either put him down or pay for the surgery that they couldn't guarantee and thought they had low chances of being able to help him. I was allowed to take him home for one night to say goodbye. It was the hardest thing I've ever had to do. I lost my first baby and Goose lost his brother who he had gotten quite close to. Goose and I have lived by ourselves together for about 4 years since then and he doesn't seem to get lonely despite how much I work so I can pay the bills. He waits for me to come home and hollers for me at the door when he hears my car pull in. He follows me everywhere from room to room. He waits next to my bed while I get settled in to go to sleep and when I'm all settled he jumps up and sits on my chest. We have bonded very much and all we have is each other. All we need to be happy is each other (and maybe an extra can of kitty food on my day off ;) ) I am worried that this mass will be something more serious then what seems on the surface. I can't loose my best friend. I know I'll have to face it one day but it's too soon to be now. I don't want to be forced to make that decision again for something that has a chance, no matter how small, to be fixed. I ask not only for Goose, hoping he not in pain, but also for myself. Please help me help my best friend. I promise I will be trying to save as much money as I can that I'm making myself but I know I will need help on this. I'd like to help my baby Goose before tough decisions are forced to be made.