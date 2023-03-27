Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,





My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more to me than just earning a degree. It’s about discovering who I am, growing in my faith, and following the path I truly believe God has placed on my heart. After a lot of prayer and reflection, I feel deeply called to attend Liberty University, a place where I can continue my education while also strengthening my relationship with God. I truly believe this is where I’m meant to be, and I’m ready to put in the hard work and dedication to make the most of this opportunity. However, like many students, the cost of tuition and expenses is a challenge. I am actively working, saving, and applying for financial aid, but I can’t do this completely on my own. That’s why I’ve created this campaign—to ask for help from those who feel led to support me on this journey. Any contribution, no matter how small, would mean the world to me. Every donation is a blessing and brings me one step closer to achieving this dream. If you’re not able to give, sharing this campaign or keeping me in your prayers would also mean so much. I truly believe that God works through people, and I am so grateful for any support, encouragement, or kindness shown to me during this time. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for being part of this chapter of my life.





With love and gratitude,

Liana C



