Funding for 2nd Year for Counselling Training

Hi my name is Kate and I am asking for support in raising funds for my husband Stephen’s second year of training as a counsellor.





His first year has been terrific! The subjects, his fellow learners, the tutors and the times they have shared together.





It is a Diploma that incorporates the main approaches to counselling but includes a Christian perspective. This has added an extra layer that Stephen has found personally profound and dynamic.





Stephen works full time but the first year was challenging financially for us to cover everything. Without the generosity of kind individuals he would not have been able to cover the costs for the year. The second year will be the same and more as he will begin to see clients as a trainee counsellor and so need to meet with a supervisor and of course his own counsellor. All these involve extra costs. He has one year left before graduating and then can begin living and working as a counsellor. If you feel able to support him - thank you very much. Thank you too for taking the time to read this.





Kind regards

Kate











