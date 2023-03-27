Help Send the FREEDOM Special to the Runoffs

I’ve always paid for my own racing.

For years, I’ve loaded up the race car, paid the entry fees, bought the tires and fuel, covered the travel and repairs, and accepted that if I wanted to race, the responsibility for paying for it was mine.

This year, I’m doing something I never thought I would do.

I’m asking for help.

My name is Paul Jensen, and I’m an amateur road racer from Colorado Springs, Colorado. I compete in the Sports Car Club of America’s B-Spec class in my #11 Mazda2.

It has been an incredible season.

Six wins.

The 2026 SCCA Mid-States Conference Championship.

And now I’ve earned the opportunity to compete for the biggest prize in amateur road racing: an SCCA National Championship at the Runoffs at legendary Road America in Wisconsin.

But this trip has come to mean something more to me than just another race.

This year, my little #11 Mazda has a name:

THE FREEDOM SPECIAL

WHY “FREEDOM”?

Last year, following the death of Charlie Kirk, I put one simple word on my race car:

FREEDOM.

It was styled after the word on the shirt Charlie was wearing the day he was killed.

For me, it wasn’t about a political party or organization. Nobody paid me to put it there.

It was simply my personal tribute to Charlie and to one word that I believe reaches far beyond politics:

FREEDOM.

This year I want to carry that message again—but on a much larger stage.

If we can get the FREEDOM Special to the National Championship, FREEDOM will appear prominently on the front and rear of the car. A large white FREEDOM will also stretch across the black roof of the #11, positioned so it can be seen from the overhead cameras during the race.

The SCCA National Championship races are streamed live online and remain available afterward. That gives this little B-Spec Mazda an opportunity to carry one very big word before thousands of racing fans during the event—and potentially many more who watch the race afterward.

No organization is paying me to do this.

This fundraiser is not affiliated with or endorsed by Turning Point USA or any political organization, and donations support my racing expenses—not TPUSA or any other organization.

This is simply my personal tribute and something I want to do.

THIS ISN’T NASCAR

For those who aren’t familiar with amateur club racing, there’s something else I should explain.

When you see a race car covered with decals, it’s easy to assume there are companies behind the scenes paying the bills.

That isn’t how my racing program works.

I have never had a traditional sponsor paying my racing expenses.

Some of the decals you see on the car represent contingency programs available through SCCA. Companies may offer racers discounts, product credits or awards for using their products, displaying their decals and achieving certain results.

That’s very different from professional motorsports, where major corporate sponsorships can fund entire racing programs.

The overwhelming majority of the cost of my racing has always come directly out of my own pocket.

The car, entry fees, tires, fuel, repairs, towing and travel—the season that produced six wins and a Conference Championship and earned me this opportunity—I funded myself.

And I’m proud of that.

But I’ve reached a point where getting to the National Championship is simply more than I can financially absorb right now.

NOW I NEED TO GET THE FREEDOM SPECIAL THERE

The Runoffs take place September 28 through October 4, with my B-Spec National Championship race Sunday afternoon, October 4.

Getting myself, my crew and the FREEDOM Special from Colorado to Wisconsin for more than a week of testing, qualifying and racing will conservatively cost more than $11,000.

And that assumes nothing breaks, nothing goes wrong and racing behaves itself—which racers know isn’t always how this sport works!

After funding the entire season that got me here, I’m simply stretched too thin to absorb another $11,000+ Championship trip on my own.

So I have a choice.

Park the car and stay home—or swallow a little pride and ask for some help.

I’m choosing to ask.

I’m not asking anyone to finance my racing hobby. I’m asking people who believe in this effort to help me finish a journey I’ve already worked hard to start.





My goal is to raise $10,000 toward putting the FREEDOM Special on the starting grid at Road America.

Here’s approximately where that money goes:

• Runoffs race entry and testing — $3,212

• Three sets of race tires — $2,700

• Race and tow consumables — $2,000

• Towing fuel for approximately 2,500 miles — $1,250

• Lodging — $1,120

• Crew meals — $600

• Race fuel — $240

Conservative estimated cost: $11,122

Any amount beyond what we raise comes out of my own pocket.

WILL YOU HELP PUT THE FREEDOM SPECIAL ON THE GRID?

If you can contribute $10, $25, $50, $100 or more, thank you. Every contribution gets the FREEDOM Special another mile closer to Road America.

But I understand that not everyone is in a position to give.

You can still help.

Share this fundraiser.

Send it to someone who loves racing.

Send it to someone who believes in the message.

And follow the journey as we prepare the FREEDOM Special, travel to Wisconsin, test, qualify and ultimately line up for the SCCA National Championship.

Then, on Sunday afternoon, October 4, I hope you’ll tune in and watch.

When that little #11 Mazda comes across your screen carrying one very big word—

FREEDOM

—I want everyone who contributed, shared this campaign, prayed for us or encouraged us along the way to be able to say:

“I helped put the FREEDOM Special on the starting grid.”

Thank you for believing in this effort and helping us get to Road America.

Let’s go racing.

Paul Jensen

SCCA B-Spec #11

2026 Mid-States Conference Champion

Colorado Springs, Colorado







