Fountain of Hope Ministry was established in 2014 by Wanida and Aaron Jaha. Based in Chiang Dao, Thailand, Fountain of Hope is a ministry dedicated to taking in children from difficult home situations and raising them in a loving Christian household.

Wanida, the founder of the ministry, was called by God to open a children’s home in Chiang Dao. Her husband, Aaron, shared the same calling, and together they started their ministry. They chose Fountain of Hope as their name because a fountain is a continuous outpouring of water, and their ministry is a continuous outpouring of hope. They are deeply rooted in faith, and they are fully dedicated to living a life obeying God’s calling and loving, caring, and pouring into their children. Within the home, they raise their kids to love the Lord and be a part of a loving family. Wanida and Aaron teach the kids to value their studies and education, and they teach them valuable life skills like farming, cooking, cleaning, and hobbies like sports and music. Over the past 12 years, Wanida and Aaron have faithfully obeyed God’s calling through all the highs and the lows, and as a result, they have made a beautiful, lasting impact on these children and their community.

The primary way they financially support the ministry is through selling pigs they raise on their property, and through farming and harvesting cassava they grow on land rented annually. However, due to the unstable economy and market in Thailand, they have been unable to sell enough pigs and cassava to meet their financial needs. Thankfully, God has blessed them with people in their community who are willing to help support them!

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However, they still need more supporters!

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The past few months have been very difficult financially, but Wanida, Aaron, and their family have faith that the Lord will provide!





Firstly, they have been struggling to meet the monthly food budget. With the unstable economy, prices of food have risen, and with the struggle to make money, it has been difficult to get enough food for 12 kids and 2 adults every month. This is the top priority for funding!

Secondly, the main vehicle that is used to transport all the kids to school and to town broke down and needs a lot of costly maintenance. They have a second vehicle as well, but neither of them has insurance, which would also need to be paid for. This is the top priority for funding.

Thirdly, there are a lot of projects that need to be done around the home and property. They need materials to replace electrical in the girls' room and bathroom, all costs for materials and labor for a major home extension on the office building, and the costs for labor and materials for a roof over the laundry area.

Fourthly, they need the funds to adequately pay a full-time staff member. Wanida and Aaron are looking to hire a staff member to take some of the workload off them. They need enough monthly funds to pay a staff member fairly and in accordance with Thai law.





This seems like quite the list of needs, but we have full faith that the Lord will provide! God hears every prayer and he will use every dollar!





Here is a further breakdown of the costs involved with funding these projects





PLAN FOR NEEDS

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VEHICLE AND CAR MAINTENANCE

2 trucks, both in need of service.

Repairs for the main vehicle. 32,000 baht. ($950 USD) Taxes and insurance on both vehicles. (2,700 baht per vehicle ($80 USD)) 2700x2 = 5,400 baht ($160 USD)

MONTHLY FOOD BUDGET

12,000 baht per month ($360 USD)

Covers all meals and lunch money for 15 people for 1 month.

ELECTRICAL FOR GIRLS' ROOM AND BATHROOM

5000 baht ($150 USD)

For the electrical box and wiring.

HOME EXTENSION ON THE OFFICE BUILDING

103,000 baht ($3,060 USD)

Includes home extension on three sides, indoor and outdoor bathroom, plumbing, electrical, floor, ceiling, fence, interior finish, and labor costs.

ROOFING OVER LAUNDRY AREA

10,000 baht ($300 USD)

For poles, framework, and labor.

FULL TIME STAFF MEMBER

15,000 baht ($450 USD) (Estimated)

Full-time staff member. Pay depends on education, skills, and personal wants. According to Thai law, the minimum wage for a person with a bachelor's degree is 15,000 baht.





TOTAL FOR ONE-TIME PROJECTS: $4,620 USD (152,850 Baht)





TOTAL FOR MONTHLY NEEDED SUPPORT: $810 USD (26,790 Baht)





❤️Every prayer and every dollar is deeply appreciated❤️