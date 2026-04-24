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Faith, Hope, and a Humble Plea for Help

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMarvin Allen

Fundraiser funds will be received by Deboraugh Rodgers

Faith, Hope, and a Humble Plea for Help

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind-Hearted Neighbors,

I am reaching out today on behalf of my best friend.  She is a wonderful, faithful, elder woman who lives alone and in 2021, an unforeseen incident changed her life overnight. The incident suddenly rendered her permanently and totally disabled and took away the independent life she knew. As a result, her annual income dropped to just $13,000. She has done her best to manage on a reduced income, but the burden has become overwhelming. She stretches every penny with faith and gratitude but with her real estate taxes averaging $3,500 each year, she is now a little over $10,000 behind in real estate and property taxes. Keeping a secure roof over her head is becoming increasingly critical and to remain safely in her home. As her friend, I humbly ask our community to rally around her with love.

If the Lord leads you, I am asking you to consider giving any amount He places on your  heart- even a single gift of $5 brings her one step closer to keeping her home and securing 

peace of mind. Every little dollar makes a meaningful difference.

Above all, we ask for your prayers for her comfort, and Lord God's steady provision 

during this difficult season.

If my plea touches your heart, would you also please consider taking a quick moment to forward or share this link with your friends, family, church groups, and social circles.  Sometimes the Lord multiplies a simple share into the exact help that is needed.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your time, your prayers, your generosity and for keeping my best friend in your thoughts. May Lord God abundantly bless you for your kindness and faith!


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