Expanding My Poultry Farm for Family Support

I'm raising money to expand my poultry business. Right now I have 15 layers, but only 9 are actively laying eggs. I'm barely getting 2 crates a week, which isn't enough to meet my family's needs.





I want to increase my flock to 60 layers so I can produce more eggs and generate a steady income to support my family. This expansion will help me grow what I've already started and build a more reliable source of income.





Your support would mean so much as I work to build a stronger future for my family through this business.