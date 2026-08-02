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Dental for my senior rescueItalian Greyhound HELP

Goal£894 GBP
Raised£0 GBP

Fundraiser created byEmma Aurelia

Fundraiser funds will be received by Emma Aurelia

Dental for my senior rescueItalian Greyhound HELP

My dear senior Italian Greyound had a dental check up with my other rescue Italian Greyhound and the oldest one needs an urgent dental


he had one in 2019 but now despite my best efforts with his teeth , he needs another one . He hides pain so it’s been difficult to know

A bit of a shock !

I really need your help with donations and of course prayers for his dental health , healing for pain and provision of funds


my younger boy had a dental last year , nothing major but even so that used up last of my savings .


Both are fed the best raw diet and appropriate raw bones which really help their teeth and the vet agreed on this .


my older boy needs bith top incisors out and some back teeth on the left


The quote is assuming all can be done in 2.5 hrs as long as no other teeth need taking out

the Vets have discounted the bill and capped it


both are insured for illness and accident which is expensive at 160 pm but it’s peace of mind and having worked at a charity vets in the past I don’t want not to have access to treatment etc


sadly dentals unless due to mouth injury are excluded


there are risks but you know he’s very healthy for his age , active and happy so I just want him ok again


Alas i am unable to add photos of him due to the nature of his rescue .


He has been with me for over 10 years and my younger one came to me in 2017 at 1 year old



Without donations i will have to have him put to sleep , as the extractions are the only option open to him . He is so full of life and love and a close friend to my other IG who is 10. Very close indeed. I don’t mind admitting these two cherubs are my life, thry give me purpose and comfort every day. Teach me about unconditional love and remind me a sense of humour and my faith are needed daily to get through the trials of life as a Christian too!


I live alone and they have got me through some very difficult times both emotionally and physically . God entrusted them to me for a reason !



he will need some blood tests to check his health prior to the dental but this is included

in the invoice / quote


I have been adopting rescue sight hounds for over 20 years


my income is fixed and limited to long term health benefits due to a spinal cord injury when I was 24 . I am now in my 50s with complex health issues and eye sight problems but God gets me through every day


since becoming saved ive suffered many attacks by Satan and in may this year it was my mobility equipment that I use to walk my dogs and go to the shops. I am pretty much house bound and rely on this to exist as am in a wheelchair full time


I had to fund raise for both types of mobility equipment and as I write i am still not able to use my electric wheelchair trike ..waiting on batteries to be made


my back up chair is now working but even so every day is a challenge right now

with heatwaves and bad shoulders to deal with aswell


it would mean so much if people could donate whatever their heart leads them to give and if not prayers are really needed for Gods provision so I can book him in mid to end of sept


i cannot delay really due to his toothache and discomfort

This platform is my last chance really .


The rescue cannot assist

any charity vets in the UK are out of my post code area.


I hope I have outlined my situation and a little about him ..


my Baptist church and family and friends were amazing in support and giving re my fundraiser for mobility equipment but I don’t feel able to reach out again on this new issue because that fund raiser was only a few weeks ago. I have asked for prayers though ..


I specifically wanted to use this platform as it’s a Christian based one and my faith is vitally important to me ..i was born again in 2023 and found my church the same year


I was then Baptised in a Nov 2024 not long after receiving Salvation


I would like to thank especially SisterInChrist26 on YouTube @thefaithfulwarrior19 for sharing the link on her channel. What a beautiful sister in Christ she is . she shares The Gospel / gives out Bibles and prays for allot of people daily ..so maybe check her out and support her work also? After all we are all God’s family . ..no matter where we are in the world we are connected through Jesus Christ ! Amen







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