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Invest in a Top-Ranked Med Student's Step 1

Goal$11,300 CAD
Raised$1,310 CAD

Fundraiser created byDavid Ebere

Fundraiser funds will be received by David Ebere

Invest in a Top-Ranked Med Student's Step 1

Hello Everyone,


My name is David. I am a 33-year-old Canadian medical student at Saint James School of Medicine, and I am reaching out for stakeholders to help me cross the final administrative hurdle before my USMLE Step 1 board exams.


I have treated medical school like my full-time profession, pouring everything into my academic foundation. I currently rank number two in a class of 60 and maintain Dean's List standing. I recently completed a systematic review on anesthesia in lumbar spine surgery, served as the Director of Research for the Surgery Interest Group, and work as a peer tutor in Neuroscience, Physiology, Pharmacology, and Biostatistics. I also recently scored a 92 on an NBME practice Step 1 exam.


I am not struggling academically. I am stuck administratively.

Because I am a Canadian studying at a Caribbean medical school, I do not qualify for U.S. federal loans. Without a creditworthy co-signer, I am entirely locked out of standard medical lines of credit. Despite this systemic barrier, I have worked relentlessly to fund my own way. Through my income from tutoring and personal savings, I have aggressively paid down my original $18,000 tuition balance to exactly $5,900.


Right now, that remaining $5,900 balance has triggered an administrative hold. I cannot be cleared to take my CBSE, register for Step 1, or begin U.S. clinical rotations until this final barrier is cleared. I am fully prepared to join my cohort the moment this hold is lifted.


My goal is to secure a residency in Anesthesiology or a Surgical field; specialties driven by the intense demands of the operating room and the critical, life-saving precision they require. I am fighting for every inch, and I just need help crossing this final line.


Where exactly your money goes:

  1. $5,900 USD: Final tuition hold release (This unlocks my eligibility)
  2. $1,500 USD: Mandatory board fees (ECFMG certification, credential verification, and Step 1 exam registration)
  3. $225 USD: Estimated third-party payment processing fees
  4. Total Need: $7,625 USD (~ $10,400 CAD)


Transparency Note (Sept 2026): This campaign previously had a $20,000 CAD goal and raised $1,310 CAD toward my original $18,000 balance. I have since paid down the $18,000 USD down to this $5,900 through tutoring + savings. I reset goal to $11,300 CAD so new donors see true final need; the $1,310 previously raised is honoured as stewardship, but final $5,900 tuition + $1,500 boards still needed. New donations go 100% to that final $7,625.


I am not just asking for a donation; I am asking for partners in my medical journey. To show my gratitude for your investment:


  1. Any Amount: You will receive a personal thank-you message and a direct notification the day I officially pass Step 1, so you know exactly what your contribution achieved.
  2. $100+ Sponsors: Will be added to my private "Board of Directors" newsletter, receiving quarterly email updates on my board scores, clinical rotations, and Match Day progress.
  3. $500+ Sponsors: Will be formally recognized in the Acknowledgments section of my future medical research publications.
  4. The Mentorship Pledge: For every $100 funded, I pledge to provide one hour of free academic tutoring and mentorship to future international medical students navigating this same difficult path once I secure my residency.


Every contribution removes a brick from this financial wall. If you cannot donate, sharing this campaign is an incredible partnership. Thank you for investing in the physician I am working to become.


— David



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