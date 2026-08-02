Cycling South Korea for West Kirby Mind

Hi, I'm Roy Thomson, a volunteer at West Kirby Mind shop.





In late August, I'm cycling the length of South Korea, over 600km, in 5 days with five colleagues. It's a self-funded trip, and I'm raising money for West Kirby Mind shop through it.





This cycle is also a celebration of my perseverance in continuing to free myself from extreme anxiety and living a more fulfilling and joyful life. Your support would mean so much to our shop and to this journey. Thank you for standing with us.