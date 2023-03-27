Confessions of a Hitman Movie

This is a story that brings home the fact that no one is beyond redemption. A ruthless hit-man who spent his life introducing people to death finds faith and risks everything by confessing his crimes using his final days to introduce others to Jesus.





Your donation will help us create a feature length film that will be used to show how we are still within God's reach, no matter how far we've gone. Our hopes are to show this film in prisons as well as public venues. Distribution details are still to be determined.





Thank you for your prayers and support!