Community Support for Val Densmore

I have a dear friend, Val, who recently lost her husband, Larry Densmore. They both lived a quiet life in Toronto, but were parishioners and contributors to their church and attended many events.

As happens, life throws us curves, often unexpected. This happened to Val a little over a month ago, when she lost the love of her life suddenly.

It is now rather difficult to imagine Val without Larry, as they were the sweetest couple together. Larry could easily have been considered a big bear with petite Val by his side, as he had that protective nature and easily towered over her.

Larry was a poet, a carpenter, a loving and caring husband and father to three beautiful daughters. Val despite her stature is a very proud and strong woman who has always been determined to stand on her own with Larry at her back. It is difficult for anyone to foretell what the loss of one's life-long partner does to one. Larry's spirit lives on, but he is missed.

Val is a tough lady and I know will overcome the many obstacles that are thrown her way, but life does occasionally require support in its various forms. We all need a leg up now and then.