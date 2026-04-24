Church Family Relief

Hello everyone! My family has had a very rough year and need a blessing!

Nearly a year and a half ago, my wife Sarah had a stroke, a week after her 40th birthday, she hasn't been able to work and six months ago I lost my job. We got several months behind on some bills as we were looking to get approved for various help programs and it has been rough, as well as a becoming a financial burden on my immediate family members, for which I could never possibly express my gratitude. The funds from this campaign will help my family bing a few bills/ultities up to a "current" state, making this significantly more manageable.





Thank you for your consideration





Sincerely the Church Family