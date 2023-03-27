📣 Well… apparently we’ve entered our All-Star Cheer era 🌟





This girl is officially starting her season of All-Star cheer, and she is ALL IN. She’s worked so hard already, and we’re so excited to watch her learn, grow, compete, make friends, and probably acquire an unreasonable amount of rhinestones along the way😂





Of course, we quickly learned that competitive cheer is not exactly a cheap hobby. Between competition fees, uniforms, practice gear, accessories, travel, and all the other little expenses… it adds up FAST. And because apparently cheer + Disney World is also part of the experience, we’re adding a little magic to the list too 🏰✨

So we set up a GiveSendGo for anyone who would like to help support her this season. No pressure whatsoever- sharing, cheering her on, or simply following along means just as much to us. 🩷

We’re so excited to see where this first season takes her, and we’re incredibly grateful to have such amazing family and friends cheering her on!





Now… who wants to help us fund some flips, bows, glitter, questionable amounts of makeup and hairspray?





Rhegan has also stated she will make a bracelet for those who donate and want one! If so, send me a message with your address 🫶🏼