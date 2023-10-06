Campaign Image

White Civil Rights

Today's American courts are clearly and openly hostile to Whites, and the past ~250 years of American jurisprudence. This campaign is to assist with funding of White Civil Rights activities, and equip the most openly pro-White litigation team in the world. All proceeds from this campaign will go directly to the filing fees, litigators, and administrative staff. Law scholarships, pro-bono litigation efforts, travel, filing fees, service of process, collection and documentation of evidence, etc, all require an extraordinary amount of time and energy from our men with other full-time commitments. Help turn Alexander & Co into a powerhouse for civil rights advocacy. Due to the prejudicial nature of our political situation, most of the cases brought forth with our political stigma go to the appeals court, making the process more time consuming and expensive. The White race will have justice, God commands it.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
11 months ago

victory, brother

Anonymous Giver
$ 14.00 USD
11 months ago

Pump that iron and pump out the activism Brother.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 14.00 USD
1 year ago

Great work at Daytona. \o

Anonymous Giver
$ 14.00 USD
1 year ago

Hey Brother, doing what I can, I hope it helps.

Anonymous Giver
$ 21.00 USD
1 year ago

Keep up the great work Brother.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 14.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 114.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

To get started. LFG!!!

