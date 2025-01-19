Raised:
USD $500
The Warm House Ministries is a Christian nonprofit organization committed to serving individuals and families facing hard circumstances with compassion and faith-driven support. We provide a safe place, education, practical skills, and resources while sharing the love of Christ with the Unseen & Unreached People. Our mission is to restore hope, dignity, and self-sufficiency through both practical aid and the transformative power of God’s love. Your generous donations help us continue to provide a safe warm environment and a path toward renewal for those in need.
With each donation you are helping:
THE WARM HOSUE - ZAHLE:
1- Practical skills programs such as English, computer, arts, beads & accessories.
2- Spiritual growth through Bible study nights, prayer and worship times, as well as young girls and boys meetings.
3- Christian Counseling.
THE WARM HOUSE - CHTAURA:
1- School for 5 Syrian refugee camps.
2- Home visits, sharing the gospel and helping families with basic needs such as food, medical needs, clothes, etc.
3- Agriculture program.
4- Women empowerment sessions.
5- Young adults learning programs.
Connect with us:
- Phone Number: +961/81137599
- G-mail: whchlb@gmail.com
- Instagram: the_warm_house
- FaceBook: Warm Hearts in Cold Houses
For art, school, and bead supplies. Love you all!!
