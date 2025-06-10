New Gospel Tent for Skylight Ministry





Skylight Ministry has been spreading the Good News of Jesus Christ across the Navajo Reservation for over 50 years, and we need your help to continue this important work! Our current gospel tent has been through wear and tear from setting it up every year for the past 40 years, and we are in need of a new one to continue to provide a safe and comfortable environment for our attendees.

For over six decades, Skylight Ministry has been a beacon of hope and light for the Navajo people, providing spiritual guidance, support, and resources to those in need. Our tent is the foundation of our ministry, and with your help, we can replace our current tent with a new, state-of-the-art one that will allow us to continue to spread the Gospel for many years to come.

We are seeking $40,000 to purchase a new gospel tent that will provide a comfortable and safe space for our attendees to gather and hear the Good News of Jesus Christ. This new tent will not only provide a physical shelter but also a symbol of hope and new life for those who are seeking a deeper connection with God.

Your donation will go directly towards the purchase of the new tent and will help us to continue our mission of spreading the Gospel across the Navajo Reservation. With your support, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of the Navajo people and bring them closer to God's love and grace.

Thank you for considering supporting Skylight Ministry and our mission to spread the Good News of Jesus Christ. Together, we can make a lasting impact in the lives of those who are seeking a deeper connection with God through our Lord and savior Jesus Christ.

#GospelTent #SkylightMinistry #NavajoReservation #Evangelism #GodsLove #GracesMercy