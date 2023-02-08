Support The Mel K Show

About Mel K

Mel K is a lover of truth, facts, God, and country. A New York University journalism and film school alumna, Mel spent 20 years working in Hollywood before returning to NYC to focus on investigative journalism exposing truth and hidden history through The Mel K Show. Mel is passionate about disclosing the malevolent geopolitical forces that are hell bent on achieving their One World Government where life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness will be replaced with surveillance, compliance, and control. Armed with the United States Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and The Bible, Mel fears no evil for she is confident God wins…always!

