Institute of Christ the King Seminarian Fundraiser

My name is Abbe Marcin Glebocki, and I am a seminarian for the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest (ICKSP). This upcoming September, I will be entering into my third year of my seminary formation at St. Philip Neri International Seminary located in Gricigliano, Italy.
Located in the beautiful hills of Tuscany just fifteen minutes outside Florence, I am blessed to live in a community with over eighty fellow seminarians from all around the world.
During our seven-year-long formation, we are taught in the spirit of St. Francis de Sales (one of the patrons of the ICKSP) and prepared to be, God willing, good and faithful priests who will preach "the truth in charity" (Ephesians 4:15) and celebrate the Sacraments daily, especially the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass.
To help cover the financial demands required of this formation, I am asking not only for your generous financial support but, most importantly, for your prayers in this vocation. Thank you in advance for your generosity, and may God bless you abundantly!
Finally, if you ever find yourself in Italy, don't hesitate to reach out and come visit the seminary! We're always happy to have visitors!
You can learn more about the Institute of Christ the King at institute-christ-king.org
So awesome seeing you following your spiritual journey, proud of you dude.
Marcin , you are one of the young men to hear your call to the priesthood and respond with generous heart ! May God bless you on this journey! We are praying for you Marcin and for your wonderful family .
We are extremely impressed by your spirituality and devotion to Christ. Please pray for us and our family. May God keep you in His protection.
May God bless you. We love you and we are very proud of you Marcin.
You’re in my prayers!
„Pan jest moim pasterzem, nie brak mi niczego” (Ps 23). Marcin, niech te słowa towarzyszą Ci każdego dnia. Życzymy Ci, aby Pan nieustannie umacniał Cię w Twoim powołaniu. Niech Duch Święty prowadzi Cię drogą świętości, a Matka Najświętsza otacza swoją opieką. Niech każdy dzień w seminarium będzie krokiem ku Jezusowi. Modlimy się za Ciebie i wspieramy Cię duchowo.
With best wishes and blessings
Praying for you Marcin! 🙏🏼 We are all so proud of you! ❤️
Jak bardzo Świat potrzebuje takich ludzi, odważnie świadczących o wierze. Jak cudownie, że młody człowiek mógł usłyszeć głos Boga Ojca w tych jakże trudnych czasach.
