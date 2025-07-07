Institute of Christ the King Seminarian Fundraiser

My name is Abbe Marcin Glebocki, and I am a seminarian for the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest (ICKSP). This upcoming September, I will be entering into my third year of my seminary formation at St. Philip Neri International Seminary located in Gricigliano, Italy.

Located in the beautiful hills of Tuscany just fifteen minutes outside Florence, I am blessed to live in a community with over eighty fellow seminarians from all around the world.

During our seven-year-long formation, we are taught in the spirit of St. Francis de Sales (one of the patrons of the ICKSP) and prepared to be, God willing, good and faithful priests who will preach "the truth in charity" (Ephesians 4:15) and celebrate the Sacraments daily, especially the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass.

To help cover the financial demands required of this formation, I am asking not only for your generous financial support but, most importantly, for your prayers in this vocation. Thank you in advance for your generosity, and may God bless you abundantly!

Finally, if you ever find yourself in Italy, don't hesitate to reach out and come visit the seminary! We're always happy to have visitors!

You can learn more about the Institute of Christ the King at institute-christ-king.org