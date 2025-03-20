Laura Loomer Lawfare Fund

Stand with Laura Loomer: Fund the Fight Against Lawfare and Expose the Truth

Patriots, truth-seekers, and freedom lovers—Laura Loomer needs your help now more than ever! As a fearless investigative journalist, Laura has spent years exposing corruption, uncovering hidden financial networks, and holding the powerful accountable on both sides of the political aisle. Her latest bombshell reports—linking Reid Hoffman, the Sixteen Thirty Fund, and the Hopewell Fund to violent protests through Leftist funding networks of the Sunrise Movement—have struck a nerve. Now, the deep-pocketed elites she’s exposed are hitting back with a baseless defamation threat, demanding she retract her meticulously researched articles published on March 11 and 14, 2025, and a related X post from March 10, 2025.

Laura’s response? She’s standing her ground, refusing to be silenced, and preparing to fight tooth and nail—but she can’t do it alone.





This isn’t just about one case. Laura faces a relentless barrage of lawfare—legal intimidation designed to bankrupt her, censor her voice, and bury the truth. From this defamation demand to other looming battles, the radical left and their billionaire backers want to crush her spirit and stop her work. But, Laura’s not backing down. She’s ready to defend her reporting in court, counter their attacks with her own legal action, and keep digging deeper into their shadowy funding webs—exposing every donor, every grantee, and every dirty dollar. To do that, she needs resources—and that’s where you come in.

We’re launching this GiveSendGo campaign to raise funds for Laura’s legal war chest. Every dollar you contribute will fuel her fight for truth and justice. Here’s what your support will cover:

**Legal Fees**: Paying top-tier attorneys to defend Laura against defamation claims, like the current threat from the Sixteen Thirty Fund and Hopewell Fund, and to file counterclaims when the evidence demands it.



**Court Costs**: Covering filing fees, deposition expenses, and other courtroom costs that pile up in these high-stakes battles.

**Litigation-Related Expenses**: Funding travel, document preparation, and expert witness fees to build airtight cases and dismantle the opposition’s lies and attacks against Laura Loomer and her reporting.

**Investigators and Researchers**: Hiring skilled private investigators and researchers to track down financial records, witness testimony, and hard evidence—like the $1.45 million the Sixteen Thirty Fund funneled to Sunrise—that the elites want hidden.

**Research and Discovery**: Securing FEC data, donor lists, grantee statements, and other critical documents to expose the full scope of these Democrat lawfare networks, whether through legal discovery or independent digging and investigative journalism.

**Public Awareness**: Amplifying Laura’s findings through media, X posts, and articles, ensuring the public knows the truth despite attempts to censor and blacklist Laura.

Laura’s already proven her mettle. Her articles, backed by FEC filings and video evidence, show how a $500,000 contribution (and another $950,000 in the same period) from the Sixteen Thirty Fund to the Sunrise PAC and Sunrise is raising eyebrows about the violent protests at Tesla showrooms and disruptive demonstrations in D.C. The other side claims the money’s been “spent”—but offers no proof. Laura’s demanded it, and if they don’t deliver, she’ll get it through discovery, exposing their entire donor list in the process.

This is just one fight in her broader mission to unmask the radical left’s financiers—Reid Hoffman included—and their ties to Marxist and Islamo-fascist chaos nationwide.

The stakes are high. If Laura loses, the truth loses. Lawfare is their weapon to silence her, but with your help, we can turn it into her victory. Every donation, big or small, sends a message: We stand with Laura Loomer. We stand for free speech. We stand for the truth. We stand for investigative journalism that cannot be threatened into silence.

Let’s fund this fight, protect Laura’s work, and help her keep shining a light into the darkest corners of power. Donate now—together, we’ll make sure Laura’s voice roars louder than ever!

Thank you, patriots—let’s do this!