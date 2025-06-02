Fishing For the Future of Uganda's Orphans

Imagine a world where the children of Uganda's orphanages can grow up with the skills and resources they need to thrive. At Dream Children's Home, we've been providing a safe haven for many children, but we know that more support is needed to give them the best chance at a successful future. That's why we're contacting the generous community of GiveSendGo to help us create a sustainable Tilapia fish farm offshore of Lake Victoria.





Our director, David Oteko, has been offered training and support to set up the farm, which will provide a source of income for the orphanage, job training, and food for the children and widows in the community. With your help, we can make this vision a reality and give the children of Uganda a brighter future.

We need your support to raise $2,600 to cover the costs of the training, equipment, and initial startup expenses for the farm. Every donation, no matter how big or small, will bring us one step closer to achieving our goal.

By supporting our campaign, you'll be helping to provide a safe and sustainable future for the children of Dream Children's Home. Your contribution will not only change the lives of these children but also help to break the cycle of poverty and give them the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Thank you for considering supporting our campaign. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of these incredible children. #GivingTuesday #Uganda #Orphans #SustainableFarming #FishingForTheFuture