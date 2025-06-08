Supporting the Israel Family for the Gospel

We are a family that is on mission to preach the Gospel.

We have a heart for people to hear the gospel and to be built up through discipleship to become all that God has for them.

How we share the gospel?

- Preaching the gospel in public areas, college campuses.ect

-Providing a comedy street stunt show where we share about Jesus at the end.

- Connecting people to churches, addictions centers for discipleship so that we can meet them where they are at.

How do we serve the Church?

- We teach people how to share their faith.

- We build up the church in their identity and right standing with God through Christ.

- We use our talents to help with outreach events to help people hear the gospel.

- We believe that if people know who they are in Christ, they will live in victory, while also being effective at being the light to others in their lives.





Some other goals we have.

-Own land for family and ministry.

-Have a revival tent to throw events to pour into church communities and unbelievers that would attend.

- Throw a weekly event that will impact the youth of our community with a message of transformation in Christ, that is followed up by intentional discipleship.







