Supporting the Israel Family for the Gospel

We are a family that is on mission to preach the Gospel.
We have a heart for people to hear the gospel and to be built up through discipleship to become all that God has for them.
How we share the gospel?
- Preaching the gospel in public areas, college campuses.ect
-Providing a comedy street stunt show where we share about Jesus at the end.
- Connecting people to churches, addictions centers for discipleship so that we can meet them where they are at.
How do we serve the Church?
- We teach people how to share their faith.
- We build up the church in their identity and right standing with God through Christ.
- We use our talents to help with outreach events to help people hear the gospel.
- We believe that if people know who they are in Christ, they will live in victory, while also being effective at being the light to others in their lives.
Some other goals we have.
-Own land for family and ministry.
-Have a revival tent to throw events to pour into church communities and unbelievers that would attend.
- Throw a weekly event that will impact the youth of our community with a message of transformation in Christ, that is followed up by intentional discipleship.
The words of the Holy Spirit ring true and rightously through you. Heaven rejoices as his children turn away from sin and towards the Lord Jesus Christ. God Bless you for shinning bright in these dark days.
Keep it up brother! God Bless you!
Blessings bro. Praying for God’s wisdom and provision. We don’t have much but wanted to sow something. 🙏🏽
"Thanks so much, I appreciate the support. I believe fruit will keep coming. Stepping through fear, maybe there is a miracle through it." By Daniel Israel
Praying for you, brother in Christ! I don't know you personally, but I can see your dedication to spreading the Gospel while providing for your family. Keep moving in faith. 🙏
"Thank you so much, this was such a blessing and came at a perfect time!" By Daniel Israel
June 11th, 2025
This has been a great week, we have really stepped out with my street show and shared my testimony to plant a seed in a multitude of lives. After each show the immediate crowd get to hear that there is freedom in Jesus, but the cool thing is that groups of people stick around to hear my testimony and a in depth gospel message. I have been able to speak to people that are believers, some that still have questions, to people that are ready to give their life to Jesus. This week we led 2 people to the Lord and baptized them immediately. I am excited to learn more on how to use these gifts and allow the Spirit to produce much fruit and salvation to many people.
God bless, tomorrow is our night off, please keep us in your prayers.
June 8th, 2025
I had the chance to do 2 shows tonight and I preached after both of them, after the last show a young guy came up to me and asked me to pray for him. I was able to share the Gospel with him and he said that he wanted to dedicate his life to christ.
i was then able to baptized him in the ocean right behind us. God is good!
June 5th, 2025
Today I did some preaching on the boardwalk and was able to pray with a group of ladies and encourage their faith. I was also able to help clarify to someone the divinity of Christ by sharing the scriptures.
Some water, some sow but God gives the increase.
