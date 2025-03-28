Escape Financial Abuse Help Sarah and Me Rebuild

For 29 years, I was a stay-at-home, homeschooling mom, pouring my heart into raising my kids. I never imagined I’d have to start over from nothing—but after escaping financial and emotional abuse, my 14-year-old daughter, Sarah, and I are struggling to survive.





My ex let our home go into foreclosure, despite a court order to pay the mortgage. I was forced to leave my job in February when our house was supposed to sell—but now, after four delays, we are stuck in limbo with no income, no stability, and no way to move forward.





To make things worse, my only vehicle broke down, leaving us stranded in a rural area. Meanwhile, my ex quit his job to avoid paying child support, reducing my income from $1,800/month to just $90/week. We’ve been eating poorly, struggling to afford basic necessities, and everything we own—our beds, refrigerator, washer, and dryer—is locked away in storage.





Sarah Deserves Better

Sarah is an amazing, resilient girl who dreams of becoming a writer and traveling to explore history. But the stress of our situation has taken a toll on her. She has severe eczema, which worsens with anxiety and poor nutrition, and we haven’t been able to afford the special skincare she needs.





We refuse to let financial abuse keep us trapped. I want to build a new life of stability and independence, where Sarah can thrive without fear.





Why We Need Help

Your support will help us:

✔ Secure a safe home before foreclosure forces us out

✔ Repair our vehicle so we can work, get groceries, and regain independence

✔ Afford food, medical care, and Sarah’s special skincare needs

✔ Start fresh with an income that allows me to support Sarah and never be trapped again





How You Can Help

Every dollar, every share, every bit of support means the world to us. Even if you can’t donate, please share this campaign—it could change our lives.





💜 Donate or Share Here:





Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your kindness is helping us take the first steps toward freedom.





With gratitude, and God's blessings

Carmen Taylor