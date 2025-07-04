Battle Behind The Balcony

Dear friends,

My name is Mindan Ocon, and I live in Portland, Oregon—directly across the street from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement *ICE* building. What began as an ordinary home has become a front-row seat to daily injustice. What was once my home has become a war zone.

Almost every night, I witness the violent use of tear gas and force against unarmed peaceful protesters—right outside my window. I myself have been shot with tear gas, targeted for recording the truth and followed after interviews. I have been threatened—simply for using my voice, my camera, and my truth. I don’t just watch this happen—I live it. I breathe the tear gas. I hear the cries. I feel the fear. And I REFUSE to stay silent.

*News Interview #1.*

*News Interview #2.*

Before this, I worked in the medical field as an interpreter, helping bridge communication between patients and providers. But fear of deportation has silenced many of my clients. They stopped seeking care. My income disappeared. Still, my purpose has never been clearer.

This isn’t just a job—it’s MY calling. I’m standing for those who can’t. And I NEED your help.

What Your Support Will Help Me Do:

• Get a professional camera and home security system.

To continue documenting ICE abuses and show the world what they try to hide and to protect my daughter and me from threats and hate messages we’ve received after speaking out.

• Cover basic living expenses.

As I’ve lost nearly all income due to the unrest and appointment cancellations.

• Access education and training.

I’m currently in school for Family and Human services to help me better myself so I can organize, advocate, and serve immigrant and BIPOC communities.

• Cook cultural meals .

Warm, nourishing food rooted in my heritage—to bring comfort to those on the front lines.

Why This Matters

I am a proud third-generation Black, Hispanic, and Vietnamese woman. My grandfathers fought in the Vietnam War so that my parents could have a chance at American citizenship. What was once supposed to be an American dream turned out to be a nightmare. They believed in a future of freedom, truth, and justice. That fight lives in ME now.

Today, I carry that legacy forward—as a mother, a neighbor, and a fighter for justice. My daughter and I are using our voices to push back against the silence, fear, and violence happening just steps from our door.

This is not just my movement—it’s our movement. With your support, we will continue to capture the truth, feed, educate, and protect—for justice, for community, and for the future our ancestors dreamed of.

They may try to run us out—but they will NOT succeed.

If you can give, thank you.

If you can share, thank you.

Every dollar, every repost, and every prayer matters.

With deepest gratitude and unwavering hope,

Mindan Ocon / Balcony Lady.



