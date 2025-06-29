Supporting the Abedi family

Kaveh Abedi came to the United States when he was nine, looking for opportunities his family could not find in Iran. He grew up in San Diego, graduated from Mt Carmel High School in 1998, and spent afternoons working beside his father as a mechanic while always stepping up for friends and neighbors.

Like many young adults he made a single mistake. In 2001 he attended a farewell party for a childhood friend. Police arrived and found a very small amount of cocaine. Kaveh accepted responsibility to protect others. For a citizen the incident would likely have ended with probation, but because his immigration status was still pending it followed him for life.

He resolved that the mistake would never define him. Guided by deep faith in God, he married his high school friend Michelle Alexander and built a life of compassion and humility. As a mechanic he has repaired hundreds of cars free of charge for people in need. One evening he rescued a stranded mother, fixed her engine, and quietly bought baby formula when he learned she could not afford it.

For 25 years Kaveh followed every law, filed every form, paid taxes, and reported to immigration officers on schedule. Despite that record he now sits in a Kansas detention center because of a decades-old charge that was long ago expunged. He is facing removal to El Salvador, a country he has never seen and where no family or support await.

Kaveh is not a threat; he embodies the American story of redemption. He is a loving husband, a devoted believer, a loyal friend, and a steady source of kindness.

We are raising funds to cover urgent legal fees, housing, and basic living costs while Michelle fights to bring him home. Every donation eases their burden. Please pray, share, and give.

Say his name and help give him his freedom back.