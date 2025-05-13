Help lay Christina to rest with love and dignity

Our daughter, Christina, is 27 years old and currently in hospice care because she has exhausted all treatment options for her severe malnutrition.

She has endured more than most of us can imagine, battling malnutrition due to gastroparesis, a failed feeding tube that is now further limiting her intake, and constant heart pain caused by a perfusion defect in her left ventricle. That means her heart isn't getting enough blood. Christina suffers from Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a complex and painful genetic disorder that affects her connective tissue and has led to numerous medical complications throughout her life, including daily painful dislocations and muscle spasms. She is now connected to a pump 24/7 for pain. She has pursued every available option for care: medication, physical therapy, total parenteral feeding and tube feeding, and many very painful surgeries and procedures.

Despite everything, she has faced her struggles with incredible strength and grace. She has been more concerned for the family and friends she will be leaving behind than for herself.

As a family, we are now preparing for something no parent ever wants to face — saying goodbye to their child. Our other daughter is preparing to say goodbye to her sister.

Christina has expressed her final wishes:

A visitation at a local funeral home here in Virginia with a casket of her choice (she has selected one of the lowest cost options available)

A graveside burial in South Carolina, where she hopes to rest peacefully and an engraved headstone

A special request: that her beloved service dog be allowed to be buried with her when his time comes

Unfortunately, Christina has no life insurance or savings, and the cost of her services is more than we can manage alone. We have few resources and my ability to work has been severely curtailed due to her care needs.

We are asking for help from anyone who can contribute — whether it’s $5, $50, or simply sharing this campaign — to give Christina the loving and dignified farewell she deserves.

Our goal: $25000

This will help cover:

A casket and funeral home services

Transportation and burial costs

Cemetery plot, required burial vault, headstone, and cemetery services

Flowers

Every dollar brings us closer to fulfilling her final wishes and easing the heavy burden on our family during this heartbreaking time.

From the bottom of our hearts — thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your contributions.

💜 With love and gratitude,

Patricia and Christopher

Christina's parents