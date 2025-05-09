Help HOPE Christian Fellowship Baptist Church Buy

Greetings in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,

We are HOPE Christian Fellowship Baptist Church, a small but faithful congregation located in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina—a rural, economically challenged community in the northeastern part of the state. In a region with no access to public transportation, many of our neighbors are isolated and without the means to access basic necessities, medical care, or even the house of God.

We are launching this fundraiser to raise funds for a reliable church van that will serve as a lifeline for our church and the community we are called to serve. This van will be used for:

• Transporting individuals to and from church services and activities, especially those without vehicles of their own.

• Picking up food from local food banks and delivering it to families in need, including the elderly, disabled, and shut-in individuals.

• Transporting senior citizens to vital medical appointments, helping them maintain their health and dignity in their golden years.

• Helping children attend Vacation Bible School and other youth programs, offering them a safe, nurturing environment to grow in faith and fellowship.

Every dollar given will go directly toward the purchase, insurance, and upkeep of this van. This is more than a vehicle—it is a ministry tool that will allow us to be the hands and feet of Jesus in our town. Your donation, no matter how large or small, will make a real and lasting impact.

If you are unable to give financially, we humbly ask for your prayers and for you to share this campaign with others who may be able to help.

Thank you for your support, and may God bless you abundantly for your generosity.

“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in.” — Matthew 25:35

With gratitude and hope,

Rev. Dr. Carrie Jarrell Tuning

Pastor, HOPE Christian Fellowship Baptist Church

Roanoke Rapids, NC