Single father needs help. Hastings family

Hey I'm Justin Hastings and with my two sons we are the Hastings. The past few months have taken a toll on us, like it has for so many others. It's just my two boys and I. Right now we are without a vehicle. Our Nissan Pathfinder quit on us. The timing and heads on the pathfinder went out. We're just trying to raise money for a new vehicle and expenses to help us in this time of need. Thank you to everyone and God bless.