Supporting Russ Snyder and Family

A dear friend, brother-in-Christ, husband, and father, Russ Snyder has suffered a traumatic injury. He sustained an accidental gun shot wound through the abdomen. As of now he is stable, but timeline of healing is currently unknown. During the next few weeks and months, Russ will need extensive care which will result in his inability to work and provide for the family. We all know people in our lives who are respected and loved by everyone. Russ is that person, a pillar in many communities, a trusted go to guy, comedic relief, light hearted; someone we all admire. He is a fighter as are his five children and wife, Donna, a wonderful woman and mother. However, there currently is no path to meet the financial obligations Russ shouldered, for the foreseeable future. This is where we come in, to rally behind our dear friends, our family, and bridge what would be an insurmountable gap. The goal is steep, which is a reflection of the timeline’s uncertainty. Anything helps, and your consideration is greatly appreciated. We have a family in Christ, who are facing hardship, please join us. Regardless as to if you are able to donate please continue to lift this family up in prayers. Our God is good!