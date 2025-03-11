Support for RW

Dear Friends and Supporters,

I am reaching out on behalf of RW, who is currently facing significant legal challenges. As they fight to ensure a fair trial and proper legal representation, the costs of attorney fees, court expenses, and other legal necessities continue to grow.

Justice should not be determined by financial means, and your support can make a crucial difference. Any contribution—no matter the amount—will go directly toward covering legal expenses and ensuring RW has the resources needed to navigate this difficult time.

If you’re able to help, please consider donating.

Thank you for your support and belief in justice.

