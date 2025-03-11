Campaign Image

Support for RW

Raised:

 USD $415

Campaign created by The Family of RW

Support for RW

Dear Friends and Supporters,

I am reaching out on behalf of RW, who is currently facing significant legal challenges. As they fight to ensure a fair trial and proper legal representation, the costs of attorney fees, court expenses, and other legal necessities continue to grow.

Justice should not be determined by financial means, and your support can make a crucial difference. Any contribution—no matter the amount—will go directly toward covering legal expenses and ensuring RW has the resources needed to navigate this difficult time.

If you’re able to help, please consider donating.

Thank you for your support and belief in justice.

Recent Donations
Rob
$ 25.00 USD
1 minute ago

Good luck

Mario Bg
$ 15.00 USD
3 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
12 minutes ago

We love and support you RW!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
23 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
25 minutes ago

Prayers the RW and the entire family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
31 minutes ago

Love you Jelly

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
50 minutes ago

