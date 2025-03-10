Matthew's Ministry

I am a street-preaching evangelist who is focused on fighting various evils in my nation, the greatest of which is abortion. I am bi-vocational, which means that I am called to work with my hands, as well as with the spiritual gifting that God has given me, which is that of an evangelist. Funds raised will allow me to have more time to street preach, make apologetics and street ministry videos, and study for debates. I currently work anywhere from around 53 to 66 hours a week at at my main job, and have been supplementing my income with two different side jobs on the weekends. I have a wife and two children to provide for. Funding through this resource will free up time for me to do ministry instead of working side jobs.